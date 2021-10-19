Shaquille O’Neal’s perfect 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid belittling Ben Simmons

Shaquille O’Neal believes that the fractured relationship between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons could be a major problem for the Philadelphia 76ers in the season ahead.

Simmons only recently rejoined the team after demanding a trade from the 76ers, and it’s clear from Embiid’s comments that he has no interest in dealing with the disgruntled guard.

O’Neal knows what it’s like to be at odds with a fellow superstar teammate, given his past feuding with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and O’Neal’s relationship collapsed after they led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA titles. In contrast, Embiid and Simmons haven’t been able to capture even one championship for the Sixers.

While both Embiid and Simmons are key pieces to any championship bid by the 76ers, their already toxic relationship only figures to get worse with Embiid’s most recent comments.

For Lakers fans, this might be a case of déjà vu, but they’re undoubtedly relieved that it’s not a repeat of the mess they remember from nearly two decades ago.