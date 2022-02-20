- Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious summary of the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious summary of the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
- Updated: February 20, 2022
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal offered an amusing take on the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, leaving little doubt about what he thought of it.
Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks ended up winning the annual event. However, the contest didn’t exactly live up to the hype.
In the aftermath of the event, there was criticism from both journalists and those on social media about an apparent lack of excitement surrounding the contest. Some of the criticism focused on the number of missed dunks in the competition.
No Lakers participated in the event this year. However, L.A. fans are surely looking forward to watching LeBron James in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
O’Neal’s dry take on the event is no doubt based on his penchant for humor as well as his own history of dunking.
Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, O’Neal delivered some epic dunks that are still remembered years later. O’Neal contributed enough memorable dunks during his time on the court that some video compilations of his best ones can be found online today.
O’Neal’s sheer strength and athletic ability allowed him to dunk with great force and literally damage backboards on occasion.
While O’Neal was clearly bored by this year’s dunk competition, he figures to be looking forward to the All-Star Game on Sunday.