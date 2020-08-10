Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Shrine He Put Up in Home to Honor Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant enjoyed historic success together as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite that, the two were not always able to get along.

However, since Bryant’s tragic passing earlier this year, O’Neal has made it clear that he considers Bryant to be nothing short of family.

During a recent appearance on “Entertainment Tonight,” O’Neal showed off a shrine that he put up in his home to honor his former teammate.

“I actually got a shrine in my house that I put up, would you like to see it?” he asked during his appearance. “See this shrine I put up in my living room, so I definitely think about him everyday. The world is doing a great job of keeping him alive.”

Shortly after Bryant passed in late January, O’Neal was incredibly open and honest about the pain he was going through.

His sorrow was similarly felt by countless individuals. From Bryant’s past teammates, to family, friends and adoring fans all over the world, everybody felt the loss of the NBA icon.

Surely, there are many people all over the world who have created their own shrines to honor the late Lakers great.

While Bryant is gone, he is far from forgotten.