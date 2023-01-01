- Shaquille O’Neal takes issue with controversial list of all-time best dunkers, which ranks him outside of top 10
- Trae Young’s dad makes stark comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan after watching Lakers star go off
- Onyeka Okongwu on LeBron James: ‘To me, he’s the greatest of all time’
- 38-year-old LeBron James says he feels better now than he did at 18
- NBA world erupts after LeBron James drops season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday
- Darvin Ham provides extremely encouraging update on Anthony Davis
- NBA insider predicts Lakers will trade LeBron James this upcoming offseason
- Report: LeBron James has become increasingly direct about his dissatisfaction with the Lakers’ struggles
- Patrick Beverley sends shots at Chris Paul and the ‘Lob City’ Clippers
- Report: Lakers giving ‘serious consideration’ to riding out season with current roster
Shaquille O’Neal takes issue with controversial list of all-time best dunkers, which ranks him outside of top 10
- Updated: January 1, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has been fortunate enough to have watched and played with or against some of the best basketball players the sports world has ever seen.
As such, he is opinionated on various topics regarding the NBA. O’Neal recently made his feelings known about a controversial ranking of the best dunkers ever, strongly disagreeing with the list.
Hell nawww who made this list? pic.twitter.com/gRKdejMLkK
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2023
It is unclear exactly which part of the list had the former NBA big man up in arms.
Perhaps he doesn’t agree with the idea that Vince Carter belongs a tier above everyone else.
However, that might not be the case, as plenty of players and journalists regard the eight-time All-Star as the greatest dunker in history. His display at the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000 is still considered by many to be the best performance in the history of the event.
Another possible reason behind O’Neal’s objection to the list is that it ranks him well outside the top 10. While he never entered the Slam Dunk Contest, the four-time champion was one of the NBA’s most powerful dunkers ever. Opponents had a hard time stopping him from finishing strong inside the paint and stuffing the rim.
The list also features some other recognizable players for Lakers fans, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Bryant earned a reputation as one of the league’s most thrilling high-flyers during his time after winning the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie. Sadly for fans, Bryant opted not to participate in any more dunk competitions after that.
As for James, he’s never even thrown his hat in the ring despite calls for him to participate in the contest. Even so, the four-time MVP became known as one of the flashiest and most unstoppable in-game dunkers in the NBA during the prime of his career.
O’Neal doesn’t seem to be the only one who disagrees with the list, as many fans have replied to his tweet and expressed confusion over some aspects of the rankings.