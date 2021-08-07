- LeBron James offers ultimate praise to ‘savage’ Kevin Durant for leading Team USA to gold medal
- Kevin Durant and Draymond Green send shout-out to LeBron James while drinking his tequila after gold medal game
- Shaquille O’Neal sneak disses Dwight Howard after being impersonated
- LeBron’s hyped 7-emoji reaction to official formation of Lakers Big 3
- Report: Lakers make huge decision regarding Frank Vogel’s future with team
- LeBron James and Dennis Schroder share same powerful reaction to Alex Caruso’s goodbye to Lakers
- Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook’s hyped 2-word introductory message to Dwight Howard
- Kenny Smith says Lakers Big 3 will ‘easily’ mesh better than Nets Big 3
- Dwight Howard says it was ‘very upsetting’ to leave Lakers for 2020-21 season
- Report: Frank Vogel’s contract extension situation with Lakers is getting ‘increasingly pessimistic’
Shaquille O’Neal sneak disses Dwight Howard after being impersonated
-
- Updated: August 6, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is known as a goofball, and he recently did an impression of a certain former great Lakers center – Shaquille O’Neal.
O’Neal didn’t seem to love the impression, and he took the opportunity to diss Howard.
View this post on Instagram
Howard is set to begin his third stint with the Purple and Gold. After leaving L.A. in 2013 amidst lots of hard feelings, he returned for the 2019-20 season and helped the Lakers win the NBA championship.
O’Neal, of course, is considered Lakers royalty. He played eight seasons with them and was a major reason why the team won three straight world titles in the early 2000s.
His MVP season in 2000 is arguably the most dominant season any human being has ever had in basketball history.
Howard may not end up being considered part of the Lakers’ great lineage of dominant big men, but he will have the opportunity to add a second championship ring to his resume.
The thought of him even winning one championship seemed extremely unlikely just a couple of years ago, and he has instead become an inspiring redemption story.