Shaquille O’Neal sneak disses Dwight Howard after being impersonated

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is known as a goofball, and he recently did an impression of a certain former great Lakers center – Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal didn’t seem to love the impression, and he took the opportunity to diss Howard.

Howard is set to begin his third stint with the Purple and Gold. After leaving L.A. in 2013 amidst lots of hard feelings, he returned for the 2019-20 season and helped the Lakers win the NBA championship.

O’Neal, of course, is considered Lakers royalty. He played eight seasons with them and was a major reason why the team won three straight world titles in the early 2000s.

His MVP season in 2000 is arguably the most dominant season any human being has ever had in basketball history.

Howard may not end up being considered part of the Lakers’ great lineage of dominant big men, but he will have the opportunity to add a second championship ring to his resume.

The thought of him even winning one championship seemed extremely unlikely just a couple of years ago, and he has instead become an inspiring redemption story.