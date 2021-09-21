- Shaquille O’Neal adamantly states who he believes is the greatest NBA player to never win a championship
- Updated: September 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal revealed that Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson was one of the toughest players to guard and the best player to never win a title.
🗣️ Shaquille O'Neal on @ScoopB Radio with all the praise for Allen Iverson!🔥
One of the best guards in the NBA history!🔥🙌#shaq #alleniverson #nba #shaquilleoneal pic.twitter.com/wWXq9ZohJl
— Sportskeeda Basketball (@SK_Bball) September 20, 2021
Iverson faced O’Neal and the Lakers in the 2001 NBA Finals, but his Philadelphia 76ers lost the series in five games.
Iverson is one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA, as he averaged 26.7 points per game for his career and won four scoring titles.
O’Neal and Iverson played in the same era of the NBA, so it is no surprise that O’Neal has immense respect for the Hall of Famer.
Iverson won the NBA’s MVP award in the 2000-01 season and made the All-Star team 11 times.
While he never won an NBA title, he still helped the Sixers and Denver Nuggets make the postseason during his storied career.