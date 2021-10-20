Shaquille O’Neal says LeBron James will go down as the greatest NBA player of all time

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently made a bold statement regarding LeBron James.

In O’Neal’s eyes, James will become the “best ever” player in NBA history once he becomes the all-time leading scorer.

“He’s got four rings and he becomes the highest scorer in the NBA history,” O’Neal said. “He’s the best ever. Ain’t nothing you can say.”

It’s high praise for James, and it comes from one of the most dominant players in the history of the sport. O’Neal’s opinion is certainly worth a lot.

James got his 19th season at the NBA level underway on Tuesday in L.A.’s 2021-22 season opener. The 36-year-old looked as good as ever, racking up 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the contest.

He also shot 13-for-23 from the field and 5-for-11 from deep.

The future Hall of Famer is hoping to add another impressive season to his resume. Based on his performance in the season opener, it seems like James still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

James and the Lakers will be back in action against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.