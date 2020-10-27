- Shaquille O’Neal reveals incredible business advice Magic Johnson gave him when he first joined Lakers
- Jared Dudley warns NBA fans not to cry if star players sit out more than expected next season
- Danny Green says LeBron James won’t play first month of season if it starts on Dec. 22
- Video: LeBron James gives fans an experience of a lifetime after they wait 8 hours to see him
- Dwyane Wade explains why Lakers adding Chris Paul would lead to ‘domination’
- Jamal Murray agrees that Michael Jordan was ‘far more superior’ than LeBron James
- LeBron James reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers choking to Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4
- Danny Green speaks out on being cussed out by Snoop Dogg after Game 5 of NBA Finals
- Vanessa Bryant reacts to daughter Gigi declaring to Rob Pelinka that Lakers were going to win title
- Danny Green says Lakers just need to bring back one player in order to win next season
Shaquille O’Neal reveals incredible business advice Magic Johnson gave him when he first joined Lakers
-
- Updated: October 27, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers struck gold when they signed Shaquille O’Neal in 1996. The team finally had a superstar to build around once again, and Magic Johnson helped the new face of the franchise follow in his footsteps in more ways than one.
Apparently, Johnson, who has been equally as successful off the court as he was on it, gave O’Neal some sage advice after he signed with the Lakers as the 48-year-old admitted to Daymond John at a Black Entrepreneurs Day event.
“When I first got to L.A., [Johnson] said, ‘Shaq, it’s okay to be famous and all that but at some point, you want to start owning things,’” O’Neal said.
O’Neal clearly took that financial advice to heart as he’s been one of the most successful NBA players off the court following his retirement in 2011.
The four-time NBA champion not only made over a quarter of a billion dollars during his playing career at $286,344,668, but he’s done quite well for himself financially after putting together a Hall of Fame resume on the basketball floor.
Along with being an analyst for NBA on TNT for nearly a decade, O’Neal has sponsored numerous companies over the years and is currently a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings.
Needless to say, Johnson’s advice has helped him greatly as he’s one of the few professional athletes that’s learned how to take care of his money.