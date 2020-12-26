- Shaquille O’Neal reveals his unbeatable 5-man lineup featuring 3 Lakers
- Updated: December 26, 2020
Everyone seemingly has his or her favorite or best five-man lineup of NBA greats that he or she feels cannot be stopped.
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal shared his such lineup on social media, and it just happens to have three Purple and Gold legends (including himself).
If one wants to nitpick, he or she could critique O’Neal for not including Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or former San Antonio Spurs superstar Tim Duncan, who’s widely considered to be the greatest power forward ever.
But there’s no doubt that O’Neal’s team would pose a major challenge.
With James handling the ball and running the break, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan doing damage from the perimeter and O’Neal finishing inside, they would be a handful for anyone else’s ultimate five-man lineup.
Perhaps the only question would be whether Jordan or Bryant would be taking a potential game-winning shot with a game on the line.