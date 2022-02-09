Despite the presence of a Big 3, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily for most of the NBA season so far.

Still, according to a team legend, someone inside the Lakers’ organization feels like things are not quite as grim as they seem.

"I've heard from a powerful source inside the [Lakers] organization…they're right where they want to be. They'd rather play Phoenix in the first round than Golden State" —Shaq

In some ways, one may not blame that source for feeling that way. Last season, even after LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed many weeks with injuries, the Lakers were in good shape against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

L.A. led the series 2-1 and looked to be dictating the style of play, especially with Davis playing like his best self.

But once he went out with an injury midway through Game 4, the Suns dominated the rest of the series and knocked the Lakers out in six games.

Phoenix currently holds the best record in the league and looks to have a great shot at avenging its NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last summer.

As far as the Lakers are concerned, whether they will even make the playoffs is a real question, as they are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The team has numerous issues, and making a trade to bring in a two-way player likely won’t be enough to reverse things.

The Lakers have again been hit hard by the injury bug, as their two superstars have again missed considerable time this season.