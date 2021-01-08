Los Angeles icon Shaquille O’Neal had the privilege of playing alongside basketball legends Kobe Bryant and LeBron James during his illustrious career.

The former dominant center posted a photo of some of Bryant’s and James’ best teammates on his Instagram page. He wondered who would win in a match between both star-studded squads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

In the hypothetical duel, Bryant’s team consists of O’Neal, Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Eddie Jones.

On the other end, James’ squad holds Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Bryant, who sadly passed away in 2020, was known as one of the best scorers in league history. He captured three championships alongside O’Neal from 2000 to 2002.

In addition, Bryant won two titles without O’Neal in 2009 and 2010. He concluded his career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

James, 36, recently became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.

The four-time MVP has captured titles with the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.