Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal won three NBA titles together during their playing careers.

Despite not always seeing eye to eye during their careers, Bryant and O’Neal clearly had remained close friends up until Bryant’s tragic death earlier this year.

In Jeff Pearlman’s new book, Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty, he details a time that O’Neal slapped Bryant across the face during a heated argument.

“On one particular day, both O’Neal and Bryant arrived at Southwest College, ready to play. It was the first week of January, not long after the Kobe-is-the-next-Jordan piece ran in L.A. Magazine,” Pearlman wrote. “Some other Lakers were in attendance, as was Olden Polynice, the veteran center who’d spent the preceding four and a half seasons with Sacramento. He was hoping the Lakers would sign him to a free agent contract, and had been told that Mitch Kupchak, the team’s general manager, was planning on showing up. Though they’d battled for years, Polynice and O’Neal enjoyed a friendly relationship. ‘All I wanted to do was go there and play with Shaq,’ Polynice recalled. ‘The Lakers were my favorite team as a boy. It would have been a dream. I wanted to show Mitch I was serious.’

“The players straggled in, loosened up, stretched, shot some jumpers. They proceeded to divide into teams — some guys over here, some guys over there. O’Neal and Polynice — dueling 7-footers — were on different sides. ‘Kobe was on my squad,’ Polynice recalled. ‘Opposite Shaq.’

“It was just another run, until it was no longer just another run. As he was prone to do in pickup, O’Neal called a series of iffy fouls whenever he missed a shot.

“Miss.

“Foul!

“Miss.

“Foul!

“‘I’m tired of this s—-,’ Bryant finally said. ‘Just play.’

“‘One more comment like that,’ O’Neal snapped, ‘And I slap the s— out of you.’

“A few possessions later, Bryant drove toward the rim, leaned into O’Neal’s body, and scooped the ball beneath his raised arm and into the hoop. It was a pretty move, but nothing otherworldly.

“‘F— you!’ he screamed at O’Neal. ‘This is my team! My motherf—ing team!’

“It felt edgy. Everything stopped. ‘He wasn’t talking about the pickup team,’ Polynice recalled. ‘He was talking about the Lakers.’

“O’Neal wasn’t having it. ‘No, motherf—er!’ he screamed. ‘This is my team!’

“‘F— you!’ Bryant replied. ‘Seriously — f— you! You’re not a leader. You’re nothing!’

“What did he just say?

“‘I will get your ass traded,’ O’Neal said. ‘Not a problem.’

“Several of the participants stepped in to separate the two, and the game eventually continued. But it no longer felt even slightly relaxed or friendly. ‘We probably went up and down the court two more times,’ Polynice said. ‘Kobe goes to the basket, scores, screams at Shaq, ‘Yeah, motherf—er! That s— ain’t gonna stop me!’

“O’Neal grabbed the ball in order to freeze action.

“‘Say another motherf—ing word,’ he said, staring directly at Bryant.

“‘Aw, f— you,’ Bryant said. ‘You don’t kn–’

“Smack!

“O’Neal slapped Bryant across the face. Hard.

“‘His hands are huge,’ said [Corie] Blount, who was playing in the game. ‘The noise was loud.’

“Here is Polynice’s recollection: ‘Then Shaq swung again at Kobe, but he missed. S—! I run over and grab Shaq, because I’m big enough to do so. And Shaq keeps swinging, but everything’s missing because I have his arms. I’m grabbing on to Shaq, holding on for dear life, yelling, ‘Somebody grab Kobe! Seriously — somebody grab him!’ Because I’m holding Shaq and Kobe’s taking swings at him. At one point Shaq gets an arm loose and he pops me in the head. Seriously, no good deed goes unpunished. And I’m telling you, if Shaq gets loose he would have killed Kobe Bryant. I am not exaggerating. It was along the lines of an I-want-to-kill-you-right-now punch. He wanted to end Kobe’s life in that moment.’

“Bryant was undeterred. ‘You’re soft!’ he barked. ‘Is that all you’ve got? You’re soft!’ Blount begged Bryant to stop talking. ‘You’re not helping,’ he said. ‘Just shut up.’ The altercation was finally broken up when Jerome Crawford, O’Neal’s bodyguard, walked onto the floor and calmed his friend down. O’Neal was furious. ‘You can’t touch him in practice,’ he wrote of Bryant. ‘He’s acting like Jordan, where some players thought you couldn’t touch Mike. Whenever somebody ripped Kobe, he’d call a foul. After a while, I’m like, ‘Listen, man, you don’t have to start calling that punk s—.’ As he walked from the court, Polynice looked at a shaken Kupchak and said, loudly, ‘You should sign me just for that.’”