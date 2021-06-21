- Shaquille O’Neal on if he was Ben Simmons’ teammate after horrendous Game 7: ‘I would’ve knocked his a-s out’
Shaquille O’Neal on if he was Ben Simmons’ teammate after horrendous Game 7: ‘I would’ve knocked his a-s out’
- Updated: June 21, 2021
Retired Los Angeles Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal did not mince words when he spoke about Ben Simmons’ dismal Game 7 performance in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
“If he was in my locker room I would’ve knocked his ass out.” 😳
Shaq didn’t hold back talking about Simmons after Game 7.
(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Zx9cX6TL11
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021
“If I play Game 1 and 2, and I know I’m not helping my team out, what do you think am I doing in Game 3?” said O’Neal about Simmons. “Don’t take me seven games to realize that. I don’t wanna hear that, man. I’m not going with that. I like what he said, but don’t take seven games for you to know you are not playing right. Get right. He’s not getting double teamed. Get right. Be aggressive. That’s all I want. Just be aggressive. I don’t wanna hear all that. Stop that. If he was in my locker room, I would’ve knocked his ass out.”
Unfortunately for Philadelphia and Simmons, they do not have the opportunity to “get right” anymore as they were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks.
Sixers center Joel Embiid played well despite suffering from a meniscus tear in his right knee. The same cannot be said about Simmons. The point guard played passively particularly in crucial situations in the series.
Like the Lakers, Philadelphia will be spectating the rest of the playoffs.