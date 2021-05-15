Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal offered a list of the “four most unguardable players” in NBA history and failed to include current Lakers star LeBron James.

O’Neal included himself on the short list, along with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry, with Curry being the only player still active.

The list will no doubt cause fans to speculate that O’Neal is still perturbed about being left off Jeanie Buss’ list of the five most important Lakers in history. Among the players on that list was James, who O’Neal pointed out is only in his third season with the team.

While O’Neal also stated that he had moved past Buss’ snub, his omission of James, the third-leading scorer in NBA history, doesn’t bolster O’Neal’s credibility in the matter.

The fact that O’Neal also ranked himself above another Lakers legend who played center, Kareeem Abdul-Jabbar, is another reason why his list is likely to be dismissed.

Abdul-Jabbar left the game in 1989 as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a title he is likely to lose within the next few years to James.