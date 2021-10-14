- Shaquille O’Neal honors Stephen A. Smith on his birthday with hilarious haircut
Shaquille O’Neal honors Stephen A. Smith on his birthday with hilarious haircut
- Updated: October 14, 2021
ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith is celebrating his birthday on Thursday.
In honor of Smith’s birthday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal got a hilarious haircut that resembles Smith’s hairline.
In the post, O’Neal claimed that he’s planning to keep his hairline like that all season long. Some fans might find that hard to believe.
Smith and O’Neal are both preparing for the 2021-22 NBA season to begin. They are two of the most popular NBA analysts around.
One of O’Neal’s former teams, the Lakers, will open things up against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19 in what will surely be a fantastic contest.
The Lakers are hoping to silence the naysayers and win their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.