Shaquille O’Neal unveils hefty asking price to become next head coach of Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal revealed what it would take for him to coach the Lakers next season.

“If the Lakers offered me $25 million a year for four years, I would coach the Lakers,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal’s hefty asking price, and his lack of coaching experience, would certainly take him out of the running for the job as the next head coach of the Lakers.

The Lakers are looking to replace Frank Vogel, who was let go following the 2021-22 season.

Despite winning an NBA title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, Vogel had an extremely short leash after the team struggled in the 2021-22 campaign. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs this season, and that seemed to be the final straw for the veteran coach.

Through his three seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, Vogel compiled a 127-98 record and won 18 playoff games, including an NBA Finals.

O’Neal, who is one of the greatest players in Lakers history, currently is an NBA analyst on TNT. During his playing career, O’Neal won four NBA titles and was a 15-time All-Star.

The Hall of Famer averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.2 percent from the field during his time in the NBA.

Los Angeles has a lot of major decisions to make this offseason, but hiring the right head coach to turn the team around may be the biggest. O’Neal won’t be in that conversation, but at least the Lakers and the rest of the NBA know his price range.