Shaquille O’Neal disapproves of being ranked behind Michael Jordan on list of sexiest bald men

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal disapproved of being ranked No. 9 in a study of the sexiest bald men of 2023.

O’Neal was listed behind Prince William, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Bezos, Michael Jordan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Shemar Moore. He did edge out Terry Crews, who was No. 10 on the list.

O’Neal took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the ranking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

While O’Neal doesn’t approve of his ranking, he did make a jump from 2022. He was not listed in the ranking of the top 10 sexiest bald men last year.

Unfortunately for the former Lakers big man and current NBA on TNT analyst, he isn’t the highest ranked basketball player on the list. Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend, edged him by landing in the No. 6 spot.

Without a doubt, O’Neal is one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. He won two scoring titles during his career, three NBA Finals MVP awards and was a huge part of the Lakers’ success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. O’Neal won four NBA titles during his career. Three of them came with the Lakers, while the other one came with the Miami Heat.

A 15-time All-Star, O’Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.2 percent from the field during his NBA career.

Jordan is a 14-time All-Star and five-time league MVP. The Hall of Famer also won 10 scoring titles, a Defensive Player of the Year award and was named to an All-Defensive team nine different times.

For his career, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

O’Neal may not have as many accolades as Jordan, who is also a six-time NBA champion and six-time NBA Finals MVP, but he’s certainly in the conversation for one of the top 10 players in NBA history.

After going from unranked to No. 9 from 2022 to 2023, there’s always a chance that O’Neal will make a leap in 2024 in the ranking to get himself closer to the top spot. Either way, it’s great to see the Lakers legend poking fun at the list on social media.