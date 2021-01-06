Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that he is the greatest center of all time.

O’Neal posted a picture of himself, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Instagram and asked fans to let him know who the best center ever is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

While all of those centers are Hall of Famers, O’Neal could be selling himself short.

The 15-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his career.

He was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history and helped lead the Lakers along with legend Kobe Bryant.

In addition, O’Neal’s prime years were some of the best the NBA has seen. He did bounce around a lot at the end of his career, but there is no questioning O’Neal dominance in the 1990s and early 2000s.

While all of the options O’Neal presented are viable for the greatest to ever do it, the Lakers are represented quite well on the list.