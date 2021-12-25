Shaquille O’Neal bursts his son’s dreams of waiting for Rihanna: ‘She don’t want u she want me i’m sexier’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took a playful shot at his son Shareef after the younger O’Neal joked about waiting on social media for singer Rihanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shareef O’Neal (@shareefoneal)

The younger O’Neal, currently plays at Louisiana State University, the alma mater of his father. In his two seasons at the school, the younger O’Neal has produced modest stats.

In contrast, the elder O’Neal delivered numbers that eventually resulted in the Orlando Magic taking him with the top overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is 33 years old and has been prominent in the music industry for more than a decade.

That prominence has resulted in Rihanna expanding her business interests into a number of different areas. The combination of her music and business concerns would seemingly preclude her from taking much time to respond to comments on social media.

Most parents might raise an eyebrow at the prospect of their 21-year-old son trying to get the attention of a 33-year-old celebrity like Rihanna.

However, the elder O’Neal has been a celebrity for the past three decades and presumably knows his son well enough to offer his joking comments.

The elder O’Neal has remained busy since his retirement from the NBA. Besides serving as a commentator on NBA broadcasts for TNT, he continues to also be a popular choice for advertisers to pitch their products.

At present, the elder O’Neal remains single and isn’t likely to pursue any relationship with Rihanna now or in the future.