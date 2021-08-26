- Shaquille O’Neal admits his surprising rank on list of all-time centers
Shaquille O'Neal admits his surprising rank on list of all-time centers
August 25, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal just reposted a ranking of the top centers in NBA history, and he wasn’t at the top of the list.
O’Neal has always held the other great centers in basketball history in high regard. When he came to L.A. in 1996, he aspired to end up in the same pantheon as men such as Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The New Jersey native certainly accomplished his task. Along with an ascendant Kobe Bryant, O’Neal helped restore Lakers’ mystique and tradition by helping to lead them to three straight NBA championships.
The big man ended his career with averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game.
The Lakers, of course, are renowned for their great lineage of dominant big men. The lineage started in Minneapolis in the late ‘40s with George Mikan and includes Chamberlain and Abdul-Jabbar.
Today, Anthony Davis has continued the tradition, and he is hoping to strengthen it by helping to lead the team to yet another world title this upcoming season.