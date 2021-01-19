In the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder looked to draw an offensive foul against Andrew Wiggins.

But after a closer look, it turned out that all Schroder may have floped, and it earned him a “Shaqtin’ a Fool” nomination.

For the uninitiated, “Shaqtin’ a Fool” is a sort of blooper reel done by TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal.

However, Schroder’s apparent flop was a rare blemish in his performance Monday night, as he led the Lakers in scoring through three quarters.

L.A. took a large lead at halftime, only to see it greatly diminish in the third quarter. However, the Lakers bench, led by Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, helped them re-establish a double-digit lead at the end of three quarters of play.

Schroder has been struggling with his shooting of late, but on Monday he made eight of his first 14 field-goal attempts.