   'Shaqtin' a Fool' nominates Dennis Schroder for flop of the year vs. Warriors - Lakers Daily
Home / Videos / ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ nominates Dennis Schroder for flop of the year vs. Warriors

‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ nominates Dennis Schroder for flop of the year vs. Warriors

Dennis Schroder flop

In the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder looked to draw an offensive foul against Andrew Wiggins.

But after a closer look, it turned out that all Schroder may have floped, and it earned him a “Shaqtin’ a Fool” nomination.

For the uninitiated, “Shaqtin’ a Fool” is a sort of blooper reel done by TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal.

However, Schroder’s apparent flop was a rare blemish in his performance Monday night, as he led the Lakers in scoring through three quarters.

L.A. took a large lead at halftime, only to see it greatly diminish in the third quarter. However, the Lakers bench, led by Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, helped them re-establish a double-digit lead at the end of three quarters of play.

Schroder has been struggling with his shooting of late, but on Monday he made eight of his first 14 field-goal attempts.