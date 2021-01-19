- ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ nominates Dennis Schroder for flop of the year vs. Warriors
- Video: Stephen Curry loses Anthony Davis with disgusting dribble move
- Video: Warriors superstar Steph Curry seen effortlessly drilling shots from Lakers logo before tipoff
- Kobe Bryant to get statue in National Garden of American Heroes ordered by Donald Trump
- Jared Dudley gives insightful perspective on Kevin Porter Jr.’s blowup with Cavs
- Stephen Curry gushes about ‘championship confidence’ Lakers are showing this season
- LeBron James unable to contain his excitement as he watches Tom Brady and Drew Brees link up
- Report: Lakers release injury report for Monday’s game vs. Warriors
- Stephen Curry remembers ‘overwhelming moment’ when Warriors learned of Kobe Bryant’s death
- Steve Kerr makes striking comparison between current Lakers team and 73-9 Warriors
‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ nominates Dennis Schroder for flop of the year vs. Warriors
-
- Updated: January 19, 2021
In the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder looked to draw an offensive foul against Andrew Wiggins.
But after a closer look, it turned out that all Schroder may have floped, and it earned him a “Shaqtin’ a Fool” nomination.
Flop of the year candidate? 😂😅#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/TYtskKktDS
— Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) January 19, 2021
For the uninitiated, “Shaqtin’ a Fool” is a sort of blooper reel done by TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal.
However, Schroder’s apparent flop was a rare blemish in his performance Monday night, as he led the Lakers in scoring through three quarters.
L.A. took a large lead at halftime, only to see it greatly diminish in the third quarter. However, the Lakers bench, led by Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, helped them re-establish a double-digit lead at the end of three quarters of play.
Schroder has been struggling with his shooting of late, but on Monday he made eight of his first 14 field-goal attempts.