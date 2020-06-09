Report: Lakers Have Had Interest in Acquiring Bradley Beal

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

“The Lakers at different points, they’ve had interest in Beal,” Charania said.

Beal, 26, is one of the best guards in the league.

The 6-foot-3 pro is putting up 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards per game this season. He is the second-highest leading scorer in the NBA behind Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

While rumors about Beal leaving Washington have floated around for the last year, the sharpshooter agreed to a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards in October.

Nonetheless, the Lakers feel like they have enough to win a championship this season.

Before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 campaign, the Lakers were playing the best basketball in the association.

As a matter of fact, they knocked out the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks and star-studded Los Angeles Clippers the weekend prior to the announcement of the suspension.

The Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference.