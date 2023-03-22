Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he never liked LeBron’s game

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed that he never liked Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ game growing up.

“I never liked [LeBron's] game. To me, when I was younger he was just super athletic, I wasn't that. He was 6'8", and super strong and I wasn't that either.” – SGA on LeBron’s game growing up (Via Pass The Rock | h/t @ESPNNBA ) pic.twitter.com/NEf1tuhvnK — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

It seems like Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t able to see much of himself in James, leading to him to not emulate the Lakers star. It’s a fair assessment, as the two All-Stars have much different playing styles.

Still, it doesn’t mean that Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t respect what James has done in the NBA.

The 2022-23 season has been a breakout one for the former University of Kentucky star. Gilgeous-Alexander was named to his first All-Star team, and he’s leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to their best season since the 2019-20 campaign when they had Chris Paul.

OKC enters Wednesday’s NBA action with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

A slim yet lanky guard, the former first-round pick is a master at getting to his spots and scoring inside the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 in the win vs the Clippers! SGA's last 7 Games

31 PTS, W

40 PTS, W

29 PTS, L

35 PTS, W

35 PTS, W

33 PTS, W

38 PTS, Wpic.twitter.com/BR38EhiSR6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 22, 2023

Rather than overpowering players, like the much bigger James can do, Gilgeous-Alexander relies on finesse to score a lot of his points in the lane.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander twirls his way to the lane for the tough floater 😤pic.twitter.com/Tu06BfMtoD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

Some of his moves from last night’s win over the Clippers are extremely impressive, and it shows just how far he’s come in his NBA career to become one of the league’s most dangerous one-on-one scorers.

James may have a different style of play that didn’t appeal to the Thunder guard growing up, but it’s been unbelievably effective for the four-time NBA champion.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

James has won four league MVP awards, a scoring title, four NBA Finals MVPs and a Rookie of the Year Award.

He’s one of the most decorated players in the sport, and he truly is a one-of-a-kind player.

James and Gilgeous-Alexander are both battling for playoff position in the Western Conference this season, and it’s cool to see them both get it done with very unique styles of play.