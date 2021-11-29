Scottie Pippen says this Warriors team reminds him of the Bulls when they started their 1st run

At 18-2 to start the season, the Golden State Warriors and their sharpshooting leader Stephen Curry look well on their way to retaking their mantle atop the Western Conference. Former Chicago Bulls forward and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen said the current Warriors squad reminds him of his legendary Bulls squad heading into their first three-peat run.

“It reminds me of our first run and taking a couple years break and then kicking it back up,” Scottie Pippen said on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio. “They’ve got good players. They know how to win. Again, the chemistry is there. Everything is in place. They haven’t changed a lot, so I think they can move forward.”

The Warriors are tied with the Bulls for third most titles all time currently and currently sit in first place atop the Western Conference. Golden State sports a top-five offensive (second) and defensive rating (first) to start the season.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry continues to balk at Father Time, sitting first in the league in scoring at 28.6 points per game, adding more than six assists per game to boot. The sharpshooter leads the league in 3-pointers made, averaging more than five a game to start the season. Curry’s supporting cast looks to be up to the task this season as well, with Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and potential Most Improved Player candidate Jordan Poole filling in nicely.

The return of Splash Brother number two, Klay Thompson, at sometime this season would only seem make the Warriors even scarier. After missing the playoffs last season with a record of 39-33, don’t count on the Dubs sitting at home this season when the postseason rolls around.