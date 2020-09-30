Even though Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has now reached the NBA Finals for the 10th time, Scottie Pippen feels the three-time champ still has something to prove.

In an interview with Forbes, the former Chicago Bulls star said that James hasn’t proven “he can lead a team himself” when asked for his prediction for the upcoming championship series.

“I don’t take nothing away from the Lakers and LeBron going to his 10th Finals,” said Pippen. “He still has to prove he can lead a team himself. I think Anthony Davis has shown he’s more valuable to them on the offensive end but I think Miami has more offensive weapons they’ll be able to throw at LA.”

It’s hard to tell what exactly Pippen meant by his statement, especially when Pippen was a Robin and not a Batman during his 17-year NBA career.

It’s axiomatic in the NBA that every great player needs help to go all the way. Michael Jordan needed Pippen, Kobe Bryant needed Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol while Magic Johnson needed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

Some feel that James may have gotten more help than Jordan, Bryant, Johnson and Larry Bird did back in the day.

But unlike with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James has only one other star alongside him in L.A., as opposed to two in the past. If James wins this title, that fact may make it more impressive than his previous titles.