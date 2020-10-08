Through four games of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat and appear to be, without much doubt, the better team.

It begs the question of who may win the Finals MVP award, and former NBA star Scottie Pippen feels there’s one clear option.

Scottie Pippen on who should win Finals MVP if the Lakers win the series: "The whole team for being in that damn Bubble." 😂

Scottie then adds: "I have to take my hat off to LeBron James – he's my clear choice" pic.twitter.com/4qawcsYDXn — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 7, 2020

Coming into the series, observers seemed split on whether James or Anthony Davis would win the award if the Lakers wrapped up the NBA championship.

By now, it’s clear that James has been the more consistent player during the Finals.

The four-time regular season MVP has averaged 27.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game so far in the series and is leading the Lakers in each category. Davis, meanwhile is coming off back-to-back underwhelming offensive performances.

By winning the Finals MVP this year, James can become only the second player after Michael Jordan to earn the award more than three times in his career.