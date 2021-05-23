Scary photos leaked from car crash Ben McLemore was in after Lakers victory in play-in game

After Wednesday night’s thrilling play-in victory, Los Angeles Lakers reserve Ben McLemore was involved in a scary auto accident from which he emerged unhurt, with his new vehicle taking the brunt of the damage.

TMZ Sports reported that the 28-year-old McLemore indicated to police in Playa Vista, Calif. that he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of his brakes and subsequently crashed his new Ford Raptor.

The vehicle ended up on the top of a gate arm, causing damage and also obliterating the ticket dispenser for parking passes on the property. In addition, the Raptor also came close to flipping over.

McLemore is in his first season with the Lakers and has only played in 21 games for the team this season, averaging 8.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

In the play-in game, McLemore saw no action while the Lakers forged a second-half comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors and advance to a Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have had their share of ups and downs this season, with McLemore’s scare thankfully not leading to any physical damage to the veteran.