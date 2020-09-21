New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a devastating ACL injury on Sunday, ending his 2020 NFL season.

In the aftermath of the horrific news, Barkley purged his entire Instagram page but left one picture in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who passed away in a terrible helicopter accident earlier this year, has inspired numerous athletes all over the sports world.

As for Barkley, he’ll surely use all the motivation and inspiration he can get. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is an integral part of the Giants’ future.

As for Bryant, the Lakers icon was known for fighting through adversity and working extremely hard to be the best player on the court at all times.

By the end of his career, Bryant earned five championships, two Finals MVP trophies, two gold medals and much more. He is No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Towards the end of the 2012-13 regular season, Bryant ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon against the Golden State Warriors. The injury ended his season and put his career in danger.

Although Bryant was 34 years old at the time, he made it his mission to return to the court. The veteran ended up playing a few more seasons before retiring in 2016.

There’s no question Barkley will use Bryant’s mentality to work hard and return to the field stronger than ever.