While watching the Los Angeles Lakers compete against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili told people not to take Lakers superstar LeBron James for granted.

Lebron Lebron Lebron… We take him for granted so often! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 27, 2020

Ginobili and James competed against each other a total of 38 times throughout their NBA careers, including 22 games in the regular season and 16 games in the playoffs.

Ginobili won 23 of those matchups while James won 15. In those games, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Their teams faced off in three separate series in the playoffs, with each matchup coming in the NBA Finals. Ginobili’s teams came out on top twice, in 2007 and 2014, while James’ team was victorious once, in 2013.

It’s good to see that after all their battles over the years, Ginobili is showing the 35-year-old massive respect and telling people that they need to appreciate James’ talent, something many fail to do.