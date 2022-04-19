- Sam Presti gives Russell Westbrook ultimate compliment, calls him ‘basketball warrior’
- Colin Kaepernick says he’d use Carmelo Anthony’s approach to get another shot in the NFL: ‘But that’s not where I’m staying’
- LeBron James jokes about idea of hosting ‘insane’ NBA playoffs show with former teammate Kyle Kuzma
- Report: Lakers have ‘more boundaries than advertised’ regarding possible Russell Westbrook trades
- Master P thinks he could lead the Lakers to a title, wants to bring on Shaquille O’Neal as an assistant: ‘We can take over’
- Richard Jefferson’s NSFW answer on why LeBron James isn’t the best player in the NBA
- Kenny Smith believes Mark Jackson could lead the Lakers to a championship
- Report: Lakers’ scouting department ‘really liked’ Jose Alvarado
- Jay Williams: ‘When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold’
- Brad Stevens has zero interest in Lakers coaching job: ‘I’m definitely not doing that’
Sam Presti gives Russell Westbrook ultimate compliment, calls him ‘basketball warrior’
-
- Updated: April 18, 2022
After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season ended in disaster with them not reaching the play-in tournament, many felt that Russell Westbrook turned in a poor campaign for them.
The basketball community has seemingly turned on Westbrook in recent months, but Sam Presti, the general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of his former teams, seems to have his back.
“Kevin Durant is a basketball god, James Harden’s a basketball genius and Russell Westbrook’s a basketball warrior,” said Presti.
When Westbrook was acquired by L.A. in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards last summer, many assumed it would be a prime contender for this year’s NBA championship.
But for many reasons, including key injuries and Westbrook’s inconsistent play, the Lakers grossly underachieved, and they were especially bad after the All-Star break.
For the season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. If those numbers seem impressive at face value, they are well below the production he has turned in during recent seasons.
In four of the previous five years, the University of California, Los Angeles product averaged a triple-double.
This season, his shooting efficiency was up and down, although he did do a good job in reducing his turnovers, something which had been a big problem for him for many years.
The Lakers will look to trade Westbrook this offseason, and there are a couple of teams that have been rumored to show interest in him. However, L.A.’s reluctance to take back players who have a history of being injury-prone could complicate consummating such a trade.