Russell Westbrook’s wife reveals that he’s taking a break from social media amid the Lakers’ struggles

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, they were likely expecting that they would be one of the the league’s top championship contenders.

However, the Lakers are heavily struggling with just 23 games left in the regular season.

The former MVP has been playing subpar basketball for much of the 2021-22 campaign. Consequently, he has been subject to a lot of criticism from many around the league.

However, it seems that Westbrook won’t be able to read any online commentary, as he is currently “on hiatus” from social media, according to his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook)



L.A. is just 27-32, good for ninth in the Western Conference. Not only is the team in danger of missing out on the postseason, but it is not even assured yet of a spot in the play-in tournament.

Its road to the playoffs is fairly difficult, as it has a very tough schedule left to finish off the campaign.

With little time left to turn things around, L.A. is likely banking on Westbrook to improve his play in the home stretch of the campaign.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is posting just 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest this season while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have a chance to get back in the winning column when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Sunday. They will then end a four-game home stand on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.