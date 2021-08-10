Russell Westbrook’s optimistic outlook on how he plans to play with ball-dominant LeBron James

The recent acquisition of Russell Westbrook by the Los Angeles Lakers raised some ball-handling concerns related to the veteran guard and LeBron James, but Westbrook is clearly not worried about the situation.

Russell Westbrook on how he's going to share ball-handling duties with LeBron James (2/2): "as it pertains to ball-handling, it really doesn't matter, there's many way to impact the game without having the ball in your hands." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 10, 2021

During their careers, Westbrook and James have shown themselves to be all-around players who are central figures around the ball. Now, as teammates, naysayers have brought up the possibility of the two being unable to play together.

Yet, James has played with some excellent guards in the past, like Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving, and managed to win NBA titles with both of those players.

That’s one reason why the comments of detractors can be taken with a grain of salt since it’s likely only a matter of time before the kinks of the James-Westbrook relationship are worked out.

Westbrook has yet to be part of an NBA title team, but having James as well as Anthony Davis will help make that path easier. Of course, Westbrook will be able to offer major contributions himself by his versatility on the court.

While their first official game together won’t come until later this year, Westbrook and James are in position to establish some solid chemistry over the next few years and erase any further concerns.