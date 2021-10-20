Russell Westbrook’s moody 2-word response when asked what LeBron James told him after loss to Warriors

Opening night for the Los Angeles Lakers was a disappointment, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors 121-114.

After a poor outing, Russell Westbrook seemed morose when asked about the words LeBron James had for him.

Russell Westbrook not in a talkative mood tonight. Anthony Davis said he was hard on himself after the loss, and he and LeBron were telling him it’s a long process, and that there’s a lot ahead. Westbrook’s response when asked about this exchange: “We talked.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 20, 2021

The former University of California, Los Angeles standout scored just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. He seemed passive for a good portion of the game, in contrast to his usual ultra-aggressive self.

The Lakers held a 59-53 halftime lead despite an uneven first half, but Golden State started to uncork its offense late in the third quarter, while the Lakers’ offense got flat and stagnant.

James and Anthony Davis were dominant offensively, but no one else scored in double digits for L.A.