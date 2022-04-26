- Russell Westbrook’s latest social media activity may indicate that he’s done with the Lakers
Russell Westbrook’s latest social media activity may indicate that he’s done with the Lakers
- Updated: April 25, 2022
If Los Angeles Lakers fans had any doubt that the team would actually look to trade Russell Westbrook, or that Westbrook himself was willing to leave, that doubt is being erased.
The former league MVP has cut all ties to the Purple and Gold on social media, making it appear that he is indeed on his way out.
Russ has deleted all his photos with the Lakers. 😟 pic.twitter.com/4PBkFEvK3T
— 𝘮𝘢𝘤 (@stan4russ) April 26, 2022
When the team acquired Westbrook last summer, it looked like it had accomplished its task of reloading and giving an aging LeBron James a respite when it came to ball-handling, scoring and setting up teammates.
But it didn’t pan out for a number of reasons, including Westbrook’s own level of play.
He was inconsistent throughout the campaign, and although he picked it up towards the end with several very good or great games in a row, it was too little, too late.
The Lakers, who were expected by most to seriously contend for the NBA championship, didn’t even reach the play-in tournament.
It seems that there will be at least somewhat of a market for Westbrook once the playoffs conclude. The Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets have been rumored to be potential trade partners with the Lakers, and such a deal could net L.A a couple of useful players who can help the team right away.
The Lakers seem unwilling to part with either their 2027 or 2029 first-round draft pick, and they are reportedly reluctant to take on any players who have a history of getting injured, but it looks like the Russell Westbrook experience is all but over in the Southland.