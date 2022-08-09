It’s widely understood that former MVP Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Los Angeles Lakers was a colossal failure.

The Lakers reportedly have discussed numerous trades in an effort to offload Westbrook and reinvent the team before the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

However, Westbrook’s latest liked tweet indicates that he thought he played well at the end of last season despite the organization’s struggles and desire to trade him.

Russell Westbrook last 10 games: 22.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

7.1 APG

TPG 3.4

FG 52% , 3P 41.5% Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/13LEEECAOT — Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die2) August 6, 2022

Although the team battled injuries throughout the year, it had enough stardom and experience to make a strong run.

Instead, the Lakers missed the playoffs last season despite having Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster. They finished with a horrific 33-49 record and the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference.

Westbrook, 33, certainly wasn’t a hand-in-glove fit on the team.

Yet, there’s no doubt he showed up and played hard every night. The veteran averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season.

In addition, Westbrook played in 78 of the squad’s 82 regular season games while many of his teammates were sidelined and underperformed. Davis has played in a combined 76 regular season games over the last two years.

Still, other teams are strongly opposed to the idea of obtaining Westbrook.

Should the Lakers be unable to find a trade partner for the nine-time All-Star, they will have to find a way to make things work with the disgruntled guard.

New head coach Darvin Ham and the front office have reportedly had multiple talks with Westbrook so that his second season in L.A. can be much more successful.