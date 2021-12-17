- Report: Lakers upgrade Russell Westbrook’s status ahead of game vs. Timberwolves
Report: Lakers upgrade Russell Westbrook's status ahead of game vs. Timberwolves
- Updated: December 17, 2021
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers just made it official that Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight's game against the T'Wolves.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 17, 2021
Westbrook was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Thursday. The Lakers have had multiple players enter in the league’s protocols recently, including Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk.
Westbrook has not missed a game for the Lakers who have been plagued with injuries this season. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for Los Angeles.
The Lakers have won their past three games and seven of their past 10 games after a bumpy start to the season. Los Angeles is currently 16-13.
The Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in overtime on Wednesday, 107-104. Westbrook finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the win over the Mavericks.
After Friday’s matchup against the Timberwolves, the Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls on the road on Sunday. Los Angeles will have three home games in a row following Sunday’s matchup with Chicago, including matchups with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.