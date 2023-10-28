Lakers News

Russell Westbrook opens up on his improved mental health going from Lakers to Clippers

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook recently said that the Clippers give him “a place where I’m comfortable, with people that I like and want to be around.”

The floor general joined the Clippers after being bought out by the Utah Jazz last season. He then re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year deal in the offseason.

Westbrook also said that he was relieved that the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Jazz back in February. In April, he admitted that he felt better mentally after the trade.

“His 12 days as a member of Utah will go down as a footnote, his 15th NBA season remembered more for the turmoil of what preceded it with the Lakers — ‘I was relieved on all levels’ after being traded, he said — and the resurgence that followed during his Clippers tenure,” Andrew Greif wrote.

The 34-year-old had a forgettable performance in the Clippers’ loss to the Jazz on Friday. He ended up with four points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes of playing time. Additionally, Westbrook took only four shots from the field and converted two of them.

The Clippers lost to the Jazz 120-118 thanks largely to a 35-point performance from star forward Lauri Markkanen.

Westbrook has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Clippers during his 15 seasons in the NBA and is in his second season with the Clippers.

He averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across 21 appearances with the Clippers during the 2022-23 regular season. Westbrook also shot 48.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games in the first round of the 2023 playoffs after taking Game 1 of the series, with Westbrook stuffing the stat sheet in the first contest. In that game, the former first-round pick finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook seems to be enjoying his time playing with the Clippers. Here’s to hoping that he will stick around with the team for the remainder of his NBA career.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers
Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt comes with both good and bad news for Lakers
Lakers News
LeBron James Suns
Report: Lakers fans to get new cost-effective streaming option to watch live games
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Skip Bayless finally gives credit to LeBron James for 4th quarter vs. Suns, but does it in backhanded fashion
Lakers News
LeBron James Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant’s intriguing comments on LeBron James coaching the Lakers in their win vs. the Suns
Lakers News
Lost your password?