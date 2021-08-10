Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant will be with him every time he puts a Lakers jersey on

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a touching quote about the late Kobe Bryant and what it means to be a Laker.

Russell Westbrook on Kobe Bryant: "He hasn’t left my head. Things that we’ve talked about, me and him, potential to be a Laker, and what that entails. It’s just crazy to think about. That'll be with me every time I put that Laker jersey on." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 10, 2021

Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020, has left a lasting impact on Westbrook and many others in the basketball world.

Westbrook played his college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles and will be playing at home for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers acquired the nine-time All-Star in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are hoping that Westbrook’s unique playmaking ability and motor help them win another title next season.