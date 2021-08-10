- Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’
- Russell Westbrook’s optimistic outlook on how he plans to play with ball-dominant LeBron James
- Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant will be with him every time he puts a Lakers jersey on
- Kyle Kuzma unveils what he was ‘always’ trying to beat LeBron James at while with Lakers
- Report: Boston Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder 1-year, $5.9 million deal
- Report: Dennis Schroder believed to be in ‘state of shock’ about rejecting Lakers’ $84 million offer
- Former Denver Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Carmelo Anthony while praising JaVale McGee
- Carmelo Anthony’s hilarious response when ages of Lakers players are brought up
- Carmelo Anthony’s heartfelt response on finally being able to play with LeBron James
- Here’s the inspiring message LeBron James told Carmelo Anthony to recruit him to the Lakers
Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant will be with him every time he puts a Lakers jersey on
-
- Updated: August 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a touching quote about the late Kobe Bryant and what it means to be a Laker.
Russell Westbrook on Kobe Bryant: "He hasn’t left my head. Things that we’ve talked about, me and him, potential to be a Laker, and what that entails. It’s just crazy to think about. That'll be with me every time I put that Laker jersey on."
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 10, 2021
Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020, has left a lasting impact on Westbrook and many others in the basketball world.
Westbrook played his college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles and will be playing at home for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.
The Lakers acquired the nine-time All-Star in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to the 2021 NBA Draft.
Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.
The Lakers are hoping that Westbrook’s unique playmaking ability and motor help them win another title next season.