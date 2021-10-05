Russell Westbrook on triple-doubles: ‘I like to just get outrageous and go 20, 20 and 20’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in four of the last five seasons.

Westbrook, who passed Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history last season, revealed his mentality during games in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“You know what? Sometimes throughout the game you kind of can feel like you’re getting close,” Westbrook said. “You have nine or 10 assists, points and stuff, rebounds, and the arenas, they see the stats. So you obviously see them. But for me, when I’m playing I try not to get triple-doubles that are like 10, 10 and 10. I just like to get outrageous and go 20, 20 and 20.”

Westbrook has perfected the art of the triple-double, but he has done it simply by playing extremely hard night in and night out.

The Lakers are hoping that Westbrook’s motor can help carry the team to a deep playoff run this season.

Los Angeles was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season, and it is trying to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Westbrook should bring a lot to the Lakers, as last season he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game with the Washington Wizards.