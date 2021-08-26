Russell Westbrook gifts James Harden insanely lavish present for his birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook gave Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden an extravagant birthday gift.

James Harden turns 32 today, and Russell Westbrook got him a Richard Mille watch 😳 pic.twitter.com/BFonMMtYqj — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 26, 2021

Westbrook and Harden aren’t teammates anymore, but it seems like they’re still very close friends. Both players have exciting 2021-22 seasons ahead.

Harden is a member of the Nets’ Big 3. As long as Brooklyn stays healthy, the team is going to have a great chance at emerging from the Eastern Conference next season.

Westbrook, meanwhile, is a member of the Lakers’ Big 3. If all goes to plan, L.A. will have great odds at coming out of the Western Conference next year.

The Nets and Lakers could very well meet in the 2022 NBA Finals, and that would be a series for the ages. Fans will have to wait and see if that possibility becomes a reality.

Both teams are looking to rebound from disappointing finishes in the 2020-21 campaign.