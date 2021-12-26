Russell Westbrook gets annihilated on social media after Lakers fall to Nets in heartbreaking fashion

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day, and Russell Westbrook was the main culprit.

Predictably, the star guard got destroyed on social media.

WESTBROOK GOT DAMNIT SHIT — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) December 26, 2021

Russ shot 4-20, but he’ll be happy. He got a FCKING triple double and the Sun will shine tomorrow. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

Westbrook you just ruined christmas. WESTBRICK LEAVE THE LAKERS YOU GET PAID MILLIONS TO LOSE GAMES — adin (@adinross) December 26, 2021

For what, used car parts and a half eaten fruit cake? No Championship contending tm wanted him, but Lakers. https://t.co/YNTKv50fv2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

I wonder what the gm was dictating to Russ tonite? Turn the ball over more and throw up more bricks. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

I’m starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great (or at least viable) season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards’ uniform — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 26, 2021

2.5k retweets in 10 minutes is wildd https://t.co/EhWiA9uCXi — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 26, 2021

Give me Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any night. Patty is a clutch shooter w winner's intangibles. Westbrick is a pathetic shooter and turnover machine more interested in stats than wins. The Nets held off the Lakers because they had Patty and the Lakers had Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2021

Coming into Saturday’s tilt, Westbrook was averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, and he had picked up his shooting accuracy to 46.0 percent.

More often than not, he has been an asset to the Purple and Gold, but against the Nets, he was putrid.

Westbrook was just 4-of-20 from the field and missed many easy layups and chippies near the basket. He did, however, contribute 12 rebounds and 11 assists while keeping his turnovers down to three.

The Lakers fell behind by more than 20 in the fourth quarter, only to make a furious rally to tie the game at 115 with less than a minute left.

But it was too little too late, as James Harden and Patty Mills did L.A. in to the tune of a 122-115 loss.

This was the Lakers’ fifth consecutive loss. They have been playing very shorthanded for a while, as Anthony Davis is out with a sprained MCL, and several other men are unable to play due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.