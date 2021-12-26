   Russell Westbrook gets annihilated on social media after Lakers fall to Nets in heartbreaking fashion - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day, and Russell Westbrook was the main culprit.

Predictably, the star guard got destroyed on social media.

Coming into Saturday’s tilt, Westbrook was averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, and he had picked up his shooting accuracy to 46.0 percent.

More often than not, he has been an asset to the Purple and Gold, but against the Nets, he was putrid.

Westbrook was just 4-of-20 from the field and missed many easy layups and chippies near the basket. He did, however, contribute 12 rebounds and 11 assists while keeping his turnovers down to three.

The Lakers fell behind by more than 20 in the fourth quarter, only to make a furious rally to tie the game at 115 with less than a minute left.

But it was too little too late, as James Harden and Patty Mills did L.A. in to the tune of a 122-115 loss.

This was the Lakers’ fifth consecutive loss. They have been playing very shorthanded for a while, as Anthony Davis is out with a sprained MCL, and several other men are unable to play due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.