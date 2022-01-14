Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook recently explained what brings him happiness about being on the Lakers this season.

Westbrook, who is from California, talked about how important it is for him to be able to see and spend time with his family.

“Yeah, man, (he’s happy because) I get to see my kids, my family, my mom, my dad,” Westbrook told The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “To me, that’s more important than anything else. I’m able to be home and be able to embrace them. They get to see me, and as they get older I get to see my kids every day and take them to school every morning. To me, that brings joy.”

On the court, Westbrook has been fighting through a major shooting slump as of late, as he’s shot a combined 8-for-40 over his last three games.

Russell Westbrook last 3 games: 9 PTS, 4-14 FG

6 PTS, 2-12 FG

8 PTS, 2-14 FG He has shot 20% in that span. pic.twitter.com/CekiIYzWYb — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2022

Still, he seems to be maintaining a happy mindset.

“I swear, nobody can imagine it for me because everybody thinks about basketball as the end-all-be-all, but it’s really not, you know?” Westbrook said. “Sportswriters, everybody’s got their own opinion. But I really believe that me being able to do (be in L.A.) and embrace my kids, it makes them — it puts a smile on my face regardless of what’s happening now.”

The Lakers acquired Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

The hope was that Westbrook would elevate Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but the Lakers have struggled to an underwhelming 21-21 record so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

On the season, Westbrook is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Even though he is struggling, it’s nice to see that Westbrook is still enjoying being in Los Angeles, and the Lakers certainly hope that will help him turn things around this season.