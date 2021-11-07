Russell Westbrook comments on struggles after ‘always’ playing on new teams over ‘last 3 or 4 years’

The start to the 2021-22 season is probably not what the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned when they acquired Russell Westbrook in the past offseason.

The Lakers are just 5-5 and tied for eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Westbrook has been struggling so far this season. On Saturday, he played one of his worst games this season against the Portland Trail Blazers, shooting just 1-for-13 from the field to finish with eight points.

After the game, the 2017 NBA MVP addressed his poor start to the season.

Russell Westbrook: "If you just kinda look back and you see the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’m just kind like figuring out the best way to better play." (1/3) — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 7, 2021

Russ: "But also I take a lot of pride, and I take a lot of just energy and effort to make sure I can be the best I can be with the guys we have on this team and make the best of this situation." (3/3) — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 7, 2021

Even though he is not playing up to his standards, it is good to know that Westbrook is maintaining a positive perspective about it. The season is still young and the Lakers have enough time to turn things around.

Westbrook is also likely still adjusting to playing for his fourth team in as many seasons.

The University of California, Los Angeles product entered into the NBA in 2008 after getting drafted with the fourth overall pick. He then played 11 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he established himself as one of the league’s best players.

In 2019, the Houston Rockets traded for the All-Star point guard, pairing him with former Thunder teammate James Harden. However, they failed to make a splash in the 2020 playoffs and got eliminated by the Lakers in the second round.

The following offseason, Westbrook landed with the Washington Wizards. He played just one season for the organization and was traded to L.A. earlier this year.

The team is hoping that a Big 3 of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be enough to give the Lakers franchise its 18th NBA championship this season.