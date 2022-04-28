Russell Westbrook appears to defend himself using interesting audio after deleting all Instagram posts

Russell Westbrook has just undergone what was almost certainly the toughest year of his professional basketball career.

After joining the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, Westbrook and the Lakers were seen by many as serious title contenders.

What followed was a regular season of immense struggles. The Lakers never managed to put things together and in the end missed out on both the playoffs and play-in tournament. Throughout the season, Westbrook was criticized by outside voices as one of the prime reasons for his team’s struggles.

Now, it seems like Westbrook has sent a message back. After deleting all of his previous posts on Instagram, the former MVP posted a brief audio clip playing under an image of himself in a Lakers uniform.

“I learned when I was younger, you can’t put your expectations of me on me,” the speaker from the audio says. “I’m me, you feel me? You not ever gone make me feel bad for it. You not gone make me react to how you reacting to me. I don’t care, I’m me.”

It’s a pretty clear message coming from Westbrook even if it does not get into any specifics. Westbrook has never been one to lack self confidence or assuredness. It seems this season has done nothing to lessen his sense of self.

In the 2021-22 season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He’ll likely look to improve upon those numbers next season, no matter where he ends up playing.