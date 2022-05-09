- Rudy Gobert claps back at Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I would lock his a-s up’
Rudy Gobert claps back at Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I would lock his a-s up’
- Updated: May 9, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t been shy about stirring the pot with Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert.
However, Gobert is making it clear that he’s not going to back down from the Hall of Famer. He recently claimed that he’d lock O’Neal up if he were guarding him.
Rudy fires back at Shaq in our comments 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/ReqZZ6Z6WZ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2022
It’s turning into a pretty hilarious feud, and it’ll be interesting to see where it goes from here. With O’Neal retired from the NBA and Gobert having the rest of the playoffs off, both individuals should have plenty of time to add fuel to their beef in the coming months if they want to.
O’Neal’s legacy certainly can’t be questioned, as he accomplished plenty during his NBA career. He racked up 15 All-Star selections, two scoring titles, one MVP award and four NBA titles.
As for Gobert, he’s hoping to one day have a similar legacy. Right now, he’s a three-time All-Star who’s known best for his dominance on the defensive end of the floor. The 29-year-old owns three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Despite becoming a perennial playoff team, the Jazz haven’t been able to get over the hump in recent years to make any deep postseason runs. As a result, Gobert’s future with the organization is a bit murky right now. Time will tell how it plays out.
Both O’Neal and Gobert are surely keeping a close eye on the way the 2022 NBA Playoffs are unfolding. It has been a fun postseason so far, and it won’t be long before the league crowns its 2022 champion.