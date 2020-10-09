Rockstar Los Angeles Lakers fan Flea had a hilarious prediction for how he wants Alex Caruso to celebrate winning an NBA title this season.

The Lakers are one win away from taking down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which has not stopped the diehard fan from looking ahead to the future.

I want alex Caruso to fall asleep tomorrow night all beer drunk and cradling the championship trophy — Flea (@flea333) October 9, 2020

Caruso has become a fan favorite in Los Angeles for his hustle and gritty style of play.

The Texas A&M University product has mainly played a bench role for the Lakers this season.

During the regular season, Caruso averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In the playoffs he has appeared in all 19 of the Lakers’ games, playing an average of 23.9 minutes per night.

He is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the postseason. Caruso has been one of the main beneficiaries of Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out the NBA’s restart this season.

The Lakers will have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.