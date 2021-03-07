Victor Oladipo may be a member of the Houston Rockets, but he seems to be an admirer of a certain Los Angeles Lakers legend.

He was recently spotted wearing the jersey of the late great Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 jersey rocked by Rockets PG Victor Oladipo on snapchat. Looking good in the purple & gold, champ! pic.twitter.com/LtTUhBE1Md — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 6, 2021

Oladipo has been a very good guard in his own right for several years now.

He was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and quickly emerged as an impact player for the Orlando Magic. Oladipo became known for his blinding speed, especially in the open court, and his ability to defend opposing guards at a high level.

Unfortunately, he suffered a ruptured quad tendon during the 2018-19 season. Although he has struggled since returning last season, he has occasionally shown flashes of who he used to be.

Oladipo was traded to the Rockets earlier this season as part of the multi-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

He has been the subject of trade rumors of late, as he reportedly would like to join the Miami Heat this summer when he will become a free agent.