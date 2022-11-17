Rob Parker claims LeBron James is not a top 10 Laker of all time, says nobody believes 2020 title was ‘special’

The Los Angeles Times recently put together a list of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers of all time. Future Hall of Famer LeBron James came in at No. 7, tied with George Mikan for that spot.

It’s important to note that a minimum of 100 games played for the Lakers was required to be considered, and players were judged on how they performed specifically with the Lakers organization.

James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, but his ranking in Lakers history is less certain. Folks often disagree on the subject.

Sports journalist Rob Parker, for example, doesn’t agree with the Los Angeles Times when it comes to James’ ranking. Parker feels that James doesn’t belong in the top 10 when it comes to all-time Lakers greats.

He said so during a conversation with Chris Broussard.

“Let me say this: I don’t believe LeBron’s a top 10 Laker,” he said. “Chris, they did win a championship, but he’s also not made the playoffs three of the four years that he’s been here in Los Angeles. And I’m not trying to take the championship away, but if you’re a Laker fan out there, nobody thinks that was some special championship.”

Parker did imply the championship counts in his book, but he clearly doesn’t believe it was anything special.

“They’ve missed the playoffs three out of four years with LeBron, shocking,” he said. “LeBron has had more bad than good as a Laker. It’s been more turmoil and more losing. … I think LeBron’s had more bad than good, and this plays more so than his other two stops. I can sing his praises in the other two. And I don’t think he’s a top 10 Laker of all time, not one iota.”

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers organization, and barring something unforeseen, he’ll be with L.A. for at least one more season after this one ends.

In James’ first season with the Lakers, the team missed the playoffs. In his second season with the Lakers, the team won it all.

Since then, L.A. has played just one playoff series, which came in James’ third season with the squad. The Lakers missed the playoffs in his fourth season with the team, and they may very well miss the playoffs this season as well.

James’ production has been impressive during his stint with the Lakers, especially given his age. The veteran has averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game during his time with Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the team results haven’t always been there, and that may cause fans to think of his Lakers stint as a mixed bag when it’s all said and done.

The Lakers are 3-10 this season and will be back in action on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.