Rihanna Posts Savage Message to Josh Hart After He Gets Posterized by LeBron James

Last night, LeBron James had one of his best games of the season with 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-109.

It was a fun game with several big dunks, including James’ slam over Josh Hart.

Singer Rihanna commented on the play on social media afterward.

Despite being in his 17th season, James is having yet another strong season. He’s averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-best 10.6 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

Along the way, he’s had a generous number of highlight dunks, showing people that he still has plenty of athleticism left in the tank.

With a 44-12 record, the Lakers are currently five games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who were predicted to be a major force, if not the best team in the West this season, are 6.5 games behind the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold will start a three-game road trip on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. They will then face the Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans before returning home to play the Philadelphia 76ers on March 3.