Video: Richard Jefferson Adamantly Argues Why Clippers Are Going to Dominate Lakers in Playoffs

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson made a compelling argument as to why the Los Angeles Clippers will beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs.

Jefferson focused his argument around the Clippers’ depth, specifically Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, as well as their play style, especially on the defensive end.

“Lou Will would be the third best player on the Lakers,” Jefferson said on ESPN’s First Take. “I’m going to make an argument that Montrezl Harrell would be the third best player on the Lakers. “So when you start going down this line, going down this list and you have [Marcus] Morris, you have Landry Shamet, you have a bunch of talented players. You have depth and one thing you need in the postseason is depth.”

Jefferson also gave the edge to the Clippers in terms of coaching, citing the fact that both Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue have won NBA titles as head coaches.

“When you have Doc Rivers and you have T. Lue on that other side and their ability to play the chess game and playing matchups and tweaking because LeBron James means so much to their offense, 25 points, 11 assists,” Jefferson said. “Anthony Davis, you can put a smaller player on him, but the Clippers also have big players to put on him, physical players. Montrezl Harrell is a physical player that can affect A.D.”

He also touched upon the fact that the Clippers have multiple players who can guard James, citing that Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard and Morris are all viable options.

“You look around, they are built specifically to beat the Lakers,” Jefferson said. “And also why the Clippers would dominate the Milwaukee Bucks, if the Bucks were to get there, is because they have multiple players that could guard Giannis [Antetokounmpo].”

The Clippers were unable to beat the Lakers in their matchup on July 30, but the two teams split their season series 2-2.

The Lakers hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are on a collision course to face the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.